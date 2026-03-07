J&K court rejects bail plea of five HDFC Bank officials in fraud case

The chief judicial magistrate of Shopian in South Kashmir rejected the bail of five HDFC bank employees in a major bank fraud case, officials said on Friday. A spokesperson for the EOW said that the five bank employees were arrested in February after investigators achieved a significant breakthrough in the fraud investigation involving HDFC Bank officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) Kashmir of the Crime Branch said that the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Shopian rejected the bail applications of the five accused persons arrested in connection with the large-scale financial fraud case at the HDFC bank’s Shopian branch.

A spokesperson for the EOW said that the five bank employees were arrested in February after investigators achieved a significant breakthrough in the fraud investigation involving HDFC Bank officials.

The accused individuals include Adil Ayoub Ganai, a resident of Shopian; Irfan Majeed Zargar, a resident of Sheikh Mohalla, Shopian; Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, a resident of Karena, Kulgam; Zaid Manzoor, a resident of Dagerpora, Khannabal, Anantnag; and Javaid Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Below Rajpora, Pulwama.

“Additional public prosecutor Waseem Ahmad Shah, appearing for the Economic Offences Wing Kashmir, opposed the bail applications before the court. After hearing detailed arguments and examining the case records, the court rejected the bail plea in FIR No. 30/2025,” the spokesperson said.

The case has been registered under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 336(3), 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 66(C) of the Information Technology Act, at Police Station EOW Kashmir.

The accused are presently lodged in judicial custody at Central Jail, Srinagar.