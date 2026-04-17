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J&K CS reviews preparations for Amarnath Yatra

Chief secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements being made for the smooth, safe, and successful conduct of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 07:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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Chief secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements being made for the smooth, safe, and successful conduct of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.

The chief secretary directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure timely snow clearance on all Yatra tracks by May 15. (File)

The pilgrimage, that will begin on July 3, will commence on August 28. The registrations began on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Dulloo undertook a detailed review of the preparedness across all sectors. Emphasising the anticipated increase in pilgrim footfall this year, he directed all concerned departments to augment infrastructure and services accordingly.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, principal secretary to the lieutenant governor and chief executive officer, SASB, delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining key aspects of SANJY-2026.

The chief secretary directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure timely snow clearance on all Yatra tracks by May 15. He also stressed the need for proper road maintenance, installation of signages and crash barriers, slope stabilisation, bridge maintenance, and restoration of shelter sheds along the Yatra routes.

 
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