Chief secretary, Atal Dulloo, on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements being made for the smooth, safe, and successful conduct of the annual Amarnath pilgrimage.

The chief secretary directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure timely snow clearance on all Yatra tracks by May 15. (File)

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The pilgrimage, that will begin on July 3, will commence on August 28. The registrations began on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Dulloo undertook a detailed review of the preparedness across all sectors. Emphasising the anticipated increase in pilgrim footfall this year, he directed all concerned departments to augment infrastructure and services accordingly.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, principal secretary to the lieutenant governor and chief executive officer, SASB, delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining key aspects of SANJY-2026.

The chief secretary directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to ensure timely snow clearance on all Yatra tracks by May 15. He also stressed the need for proper road maintenance, installation of signages and crash barriers, slope stabilisation, bridge maintenance, and restoration of shelter sheds along the Yatra routes.

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{{^usCountry}} The public works department (PWD) was instructed to complete macadamisation of roads around base camps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The public works department (PWD) was instructed to complete macadamisation of roads around base camps. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will provide Doppler-based weather forecasting services and install LED display screens at base camps for real-time updates. Telecom service providers have been directed to ensure robust mobile and internet connectivity along the yatra routes by May 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will provide Doppler-based weather forecasting services and install LED display screens at base camps for real-time updates. Telecom service providers have been directed to ensure robust mobile and internet connectivity along the yatra routes by May 15. {{/usCountry}}

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