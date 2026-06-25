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J&K: Dy CM shown black flags by BJP during Udhampur event

MLA from Udhampur East, Ranbir Singh Pathania, said he was not invited to a public outreach programme

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 06:54 AM IST
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
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Several BJP workers-led by party MLA from Udhampur East, Ranbir Singh Pathania, on Wednesday, staged a protest and showed black flags to deputy chief minister (CM) Surinder Choudhary during his visit at Udhampur’s Majalta.

Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary was in Udhampur East to attend a public outreach programme. (File)
Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary was in Udhampur East to attend a public outreach programme. (File)

“Deputy CM had a public outreach programme in my constituency today but despite being an elected representative, I had not been invited at the programme. It amounts to violating the precedence. I have moved a privilege motion before the speaker of the J&K legislative assembly and have escalated the issue before LG Manoj Sinha and home minister Amit Shah,” Pathania told HT.

“The party workers were charged up because their elected representative was not invited at the programme. They shouted slogans of ‘go back’ and showed black flags to deputy CM,” said Pathania.

Alleging that NC government was neck deep in corruption, he said, “The allegations are not being levelled by a common man but by NC ministers and MLAs at Dachigam recently. We had sought answers from the chief minister Omar Abdullah. We had said that either NC government resign on moral grounds or shunt the deputy CM but we didn’t get any answers,” he added.

Amid protest by BJP workers, some NC workers-led by Akash Verma also staged a counter protest. The police had a tough time in controlling the situation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

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