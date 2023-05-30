Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Jambu Zoo in Nagrota

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that with the successful conduct of the G20 summit, J&K has entered a new era of opportunities and that it “is a rare moment and the world is applauding J&K’s saga of development” Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha inaugurates Jambu Zoo, at Nagrota, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the much-awaited Jambu Zoo, spread over 70 hectares of area in Jammu’s Nagrota, he said, “This much awaited addition to the tourist destinations of J&K was taken up under languishing project and it shall attract both local residents and tourists visiting union territory.”

The scenic beauty around the first-of-its-kind full-fledged zoo in the UT will make it a unique tourist destination and has the potential to boost tourism in the region, he added.

He also spoke on the developmental journey of J&K and highlighted the efforts to develop better facilities for the locals as well as for the visiting tourists and improving the quality of living for all.

“J&K is at a cusp in its development trajectory. We have broken fresh grounds to enable faster growth. We are now at a stage where we need to accelerate this growth, make it more inclusive and convert the UT’s potential into reality,” said Sinha.

“With the successful conduct of G20 summit, J&K has entered a new era of opportunities. It is a rare moment and the world is applauding J&K’s saga of development. We must work together to keep pace with the rest of the states & contribute to the significant task of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he added.

On the occasion, he also announced free entry to the visitors for the next one month.

He again listed the achievements of the government and said that within just one year, more than 82,000 business units have been established, providing 2.85 lakh youth with direct employment opportunities.

“Under Mission Youth, we have extended handholding to 70,000 young boys and girls to become self-reliant,” said the Lt Governor.

He said under the languishing project, J&K has successfully completed 1500 projects which were pending for the last 10 to 20 years.

He also announced that the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will be dedicated to the people on June 8.

Senior officials of civil administration and police, PRIs and ULB members and people in large number were present.