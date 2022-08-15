J&K enthusiasm breaking all records: LG Manoj Sinha on Har Ghar Tiranga drive
A walkathon was organised on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday in which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, along with many senior civil, security officials and hundreds of security personnel, besides people marched holding Tricolour in hands.
The walkathon, a part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, was organised by the Border Security Force from the Lalit Ghat to the Botanical Garden.
Sinha said that J&K was breaking all records in its enthusiasm for the celebrations on the completion of 75 years of Independence.
“The enthusiasm for this public campaign across the different parts of the country is phenomenal. And J&K is breaking all the records. The place which used to be in news for other reasons, over 10,000 people, including children, women and men, there are holding Tiranga and reiterating their promise of unity with the country,” he said while speaking on the occasion.
Sinha said that like Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March led to freedom of India, the walkathon will lead to J&K’s prosperity.
He claimed that J&K is scripting history in every sector. “Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, improving the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice,” he added.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
