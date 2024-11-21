J&K government advertises 575 posts, Opposition fumes over nearly 60% reserved seats

The advertisement of 575 posts for which only 41% have been reserved for open merit candidates has drawn sharp reactions from political leaders, who have termed the development as an “injustice”. J&K CM Omar Abdullah (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir government has referred 575 posts of lecturers to be recruited by the Public Service Commission (PSC), but only 238 posts have been reserved for open merit candidates and the others for candidates with different reservations. The PSC will advertise these posts in the coming days.

“Another day, another shocker! Out of 575 lecturer posts referred to JKPSC for recruitment, only 238 are for open merit students, while 337 are reserved. This injustice needs to stop! Fail to understand why is the NC led govt continuing with BJP introduced reservation policy? Requesting @OmarAbdullah sb to revamp the new reservation policy strictly as per population numbers,” Peoples Democratic Party leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed ur Rehman Parra wrote on X.

Another legislator, Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad, who represents Langate in assembly called the development a “joke”, adding, “Advertising 575 lecturer posts is good. But just 238 posts for 70% open merit aspirants seems a joke.Even in a few subjects some categories have been given more while others less than the reserved quota.JKNC must fulfil their pre poll promise before selection of a single post.”

Khursheed also raised the issue in the assembly session along with other legislators, who sought to review the policy.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, a vocal critic of the reservation policy who has been demanding a “level playing field” for the open merit candidates.

“All reservations need to go to pave the way for a society driven by merit and merit alone. This isn’t a Gujjar versus Pahari or an ST versus SC issue. This is an issue of equality and merit — of the very future of our society,” Mattu wrote on X while highlighting how reservation kills merit.

Sheikh Imran, former deputy mayor, also said meritorious candidates were being ignored, saying, “The harsh reservation policies are deeply disheartening for Open Merit (OM) students stripping away opportunities and undermining meritocracy. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir, especially Kashmir’s youth, already scarred by conflict now face an uncertain future as their hard work is overshadowed.”

“When reservations outweigh merit, what happens to those who deserve their place? This isn’t just about jobs—it’s about justice, fairness and a fair future for every individual in J&K especially Kashmiri. Government must honour its promises on reservation reforms and reassess flawed policies and ensure fairness for all. Let’s build a system that values merit and gives equal opportunities to every individual,” the leader added.