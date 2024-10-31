J&K government approves proposal to advertise vacant teaching posts

Minister for health, social welfare and education Sakeena Masood on Wednesday approved a proposal to advertise 575 vacant posts of 10+2 lecturers under direct quota in 24 streams of the school education department for recruitment. J&K minister Omar Abdullah (Fule)

Masood said the move was in line with Omar Abdullah-led the government’s commitment to provide jobs to unemployed educated youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi had on Tuesday urged Jammu and Kashmir chief minister (CM) Omar Abdullah to fulfil poll promises at the earliest.

“These posts, vacant from several years, have been referred to Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for recruitment under fast track basis to address the pressing need of qualified teaching staff for higher secondary institutions,” she said, adding that the government was committed to the promises made to public, especially educated youth.

“Within 15 days of our government formation, we have taken the decision to address the long pending demands of educated youth”, she stated, adding that the recruitment process for these posts will begin shortly and the recruiting agency has been tasked to complete the process within time bound manner.

The minister said other departments have also been asked to consolidate the number of vacant posts, both gazetted and non-gazetted, so that they can be sent to recruiting agencies for filling at the earliest, adding, “Other issues like timely promotion of Principals, in-charge Lecturers, Teachers, Masters and other staff is also being looked into. Directions have been given for timely conduct of DPCs for career progression of the employees.”

Ruhullah Mehdi, a vocal leader of the National Conference (NC), had played a pivotal role in the party’s victory during assembly polls. In an open letter addressed to Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, he had written, “This is a significant opportunity to lead with vision and integrity, and I wish you success in fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this esteemed position.”

“As you embark on this journey, it is crucial to respect the people’s mandate and to align your government’s actions with the aspirations of the citizens. In this regard, I am sure that you will address the political issue through the legislature/assembly. I would like to suggest some priorities which may come through the decisions of your government that could greatly impact the welfare of our society,” the letter further read.