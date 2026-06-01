J&K govt to file review petition in Supreme Court regarding TET: Itoo

Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) order making the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for in-service teachers.

Jammu and Kashmir education minister Sakina Itoo. (File)

The decision comes even as the apex court already dismissed a batch of review petitions on Friday against its September 2025 order making it mandatory for in-service teachers of classes 1 to 8 in non-minority schools to clear the TET within two years.

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However the court has extended the deadline for the teachers to qualify the test by one more year to August 31, 2028, from the earlier August 31, 2027.

J&K education minister Sakina Itoo Saturday evening said that the government will file a review petition in the coming week regarding TET.

“The government has already accorded sanction to file a review petition before the Supreme Court, and the department of law, justice & parliamentary affairs, vide communication dated May 26, has directed its standing counsel to initiate the necessary legal proceedings. The review petition has been prepared and will be filed before the Supreme Court in the coming week. We remain fully committed to safeguarding the interests of our teachers,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} She said that the government acted to protect the interests of the teachers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that the government acted to protect the interests of the teachers. {{/usCountry}}

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“On the TET issue concerning J&K teachers, the government has always acted responsibly and proactively. We have consistently taken up this matter and, more importantly, followed it up with concrete action. In the past as well, we have acted to protect the interests of our teachers,” she said.

Earlier, the government faced criticism from opposition leader and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti.

“Today, thousands of teachers in J&K face uncertainty, anguish, and the looming threat of termination. While other states are fighting to protect their teachers by filing review petitions before the Supreme Court on the TET issue, our government chose silence despite earlier assurances of support.Teachers deserve advocacy and protection, not indifference at a moment that could determine their livelihood and future,” Mufti said on X.

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