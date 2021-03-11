J&K, Ladakh receive rain, snow; another spell likely on March 14

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed widespread rainfall in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches throughout the day on Thursday.

While the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was open on Thursday, authorities will close it for maintenance on Friday. “On March 12, no traffic will be allowed from either direction on the highway between Nashri and Jawahar Tunnel in view of the maintenance and repairing on the road,” the traffic department said. The Mughal Road, which connects south Kashmir with Jammu division and Srinagar-Sonmarg-Gumri Road, continues to remain closed due to snow accumulation and adverse road conditions.

The precipitation has been attributed to a western disturbance in region. “As expected there was widespread rainfall in Kashmir and snow in the higher reaches and at scattered places in Ladakh, especially Zojila, Minamarg, Drass areas,” said director meteorological department Sonam Lotus.

He said mild rainfall also took place in some parts of Jammu.“Light rainfall took place in Udhampur, Batote, Doda and Ramban areas,” he said, adding that the weather office expects precipitation to continue till Friday.

“Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are expected at scattered places in the next 36 hours,” Lotus said.The weather office has predicted erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir for the next five days and urged farmers to avoid spraying during this period.Lotus said the weather on Saturday will be mostly dry.

“Another spell is likely on March 14 and 15. There will be an overall improvement in weather conditions from March 16,” he said.

The weather office has asked people to contact traffic authorities prior to undertaking journey on Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Ladakh and other landslide and avalanche prone roads.

“There are chances of blockage of road due to incessant rains and snow which may lead to landslides and avalanches on vulnerable spots on these routes,” he said.

Rain and snow has hit parts of Kashmir valley intermittently since Sunday, bringing down the temperatures. The maximum temperature in Srinagar on Thursday was 6.4°C while it was 6.8°C at night. In Pahalgam and Gulmarg, the minimum night temperatures plunged to 1.6°C and -1.5°C, respectively.

The minimum temperature in Leh was -4.7°C while Kargil shivered at -4.0°C. The coldest place in the country, Drass, recorded a temperature of -10.1°C.

The maximum temperature in Srinagar was 8.6°C while it was 10.6°C in Qazigund. Srinagar received 16mm rainfall during the day while the northern district of Kupwara recorded 27mm rain. “The ski resort of Gulmarg received 18cm snowfall,” said a MeT official.