J&K land encroachment case: Chargesheet filed against educational trust ex-chairperson, patwari

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against the then chairperson of an educational trust based at Kathua and then patwari of Muthi Hardo in Kathua on the allegations of illegal possession and encroachment of land by said educational trust, said officials.

CBI had registered an instant case against RB Educational Trust (through its chairperson Kanta Andotra, who is wife of former minister Choudhary Lal Singh) based at Kathua and others on September 12 last year.

Earlier, a preliminary inquiry was conducted by CBI on the allegations of encroachment of huge tract of government and forest land in Kathua (J&K) by certain persons in violation of the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act in connivance with revenue and forest officials.

Searches were also conducted on September 15 last year at 10 locations, including in Jammu and Kathua.

“During investigation it was found that the then chairperson of said educational trust allegedly entered into conspiracy with the then patwari Muthi Hardo, tehsil Hiranagar (now Marheen) in Kathua. It was also alleged that in pursuance to the conspiracy, farads (maps describing measurement, directions and size of land) were issued by the said patwari, without mentioning the details in respect of ceiling imposed under the J&K Agrarian Reforms Act and mutations were attested, thus facilitating illegal acquisition of land beyond ceiling limit by the said educational trust in gross violation of the Agrarian Reforms Act,” said a spokesperson.

Further investigation is on in the case.

In September last year, an FIR was also registered against former deputy commissioner of Kathua Ajay Singh Jamwal, former tehsildar of Marheen Avatar Singh and others on allegations of having facilitated the trust in possessing land much beyond the limit and submitting a false affidavits in its support, causing loss to the state exchequer.

The trust runs a school, BEd (Bachelor of Education) and nursing colleges on the land, transactions of which are being probed by the central agency for alleged irregularities in their purchase.

The then forest minister, Lal Singh, and industries minister Chander Prakash Ganga had resigned from the PDP-BJP dispensation in 2018 after questions were raised over their participation in a Hindu Ekta Manch rally organised in support of those arrested in connection with the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua that year.