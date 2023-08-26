Those with J&K domiciles to get 5 marla in land to landless scheme: administration

In the guidelines for Jammu and Kashmir administration’s land to landless scheme announced in July, the authority said that only those with J&K domiciles will get the 5 marla land for free.

The free land will be provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) or Awas plus. Political parties have been opposing the scheme and termed it as a ploy to change demographic status of the Union Territoy post abrogation of provisions of Article 370.

Revenue secretary Piyush Singla issued the order that added that land will be allotted according to the rural development department’s permanent waiting list 2018-19.

The order added that those residing on UT land, forest land, farms, in possession of custodian land, residing on land allotted by the government near Dachigam Park for agricultural purposes, are eligible for housing under PMAY-G but don’t have any land available for construction will benefit from the scheme.

Any person with a J&K domicile who does not own family land or is not entitled to inherit 5 marla or more land will be in the scheme’s ambit.

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday had said that the people who are opposing land to landless people were responsible for killing of 40,000 to 50,000 people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Peoples Democratic Party on Friday raised concerns about the scheme and questioned the intentions of the administration. PDP chief spokesperson Syed Suhail Bukhari said that there is the need for clarity surrounding the developments related to the scheme.

“With new developments surrounding the policy, there emerges a sense that the administration is withholding crucial information, which raises suspicions among the public about their intentions,” he said.

Bukhari urged the government to clarify the demographic impact of the policy, particularly in terms of the inclusion of non-locals as domiciles.

“The PDP holds the belief that the administration has intentions to alter the demographic makeup of J&K under the guise of this scheme and other such initiatives, there appears to be a plan to relocate individuals from outside the region, thereby significantly changing the social composition of the UT.”