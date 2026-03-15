J&K LG hands over 27 job letters to kin of terror victims

J&K lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday handed over appointment letters to 27 next of kins of terror victims at Lok Bhavan in Srinagar. J&K LG Manoj Sinha speaks as he handover appointment letters to the families of terror victims and retired government employees in an event, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Appointment letters were also handed over to 22 NoKs of deceased government employees under Jammu & Kashmir Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme-2022 and SRO 43.

The LG reiterated his resolve to secure justice for every terror victim’s family. He stated that pending cases will be reopened to hold perpetrators accountable.

Paying homage to the civilians slain in militant violence, Sinha said that for decades, the families of “our poor and vulnerable brothers and sisters, felled by terrorists’ bullets, had clung to the hope of redress”. He said the campaign launched from Baramulla last year has provided these families with support, courage, and renewed self-belief.

“Our campaign to deliver justice to terror victims’ families has restored their tomorrow. We have succeeded in dispelling the shadow of injustice and ushering a new dawn of justice at doorsteps of terror victims’ families. To date, around 400 NoKs have received employment and will continue relentlessly until we reach the very last family still awaiting justice,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

“I view these appointment letters as true justice- and today’s event stands as its living testament,” the LG further said. He further directed the principal secretary home to conduct a comprehensive review of the cases pertaining to property encroachment of victims of terrorism.

“ ...The lands or homes forcibly seized from terror-affected families will be liberated and returned, and cases yet to undergo investigation will receive impartial, transparent probes,” he said.

“There are many victims of terrorism who have lost their eyesight or are living with severe disabilities. We will chalk out a robust framework for their rehabilitation. The administration has also outlined a timeline for providing essential housing and other support to the victims of terrorism,” he said.