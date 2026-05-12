J&K LG’s anti-drug campaign runs into bulldozer controversy

A month into Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s intensified Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan, the campaign finds itself at a crossroads between public health goals and enforcement measures. While the initiative has seen hundreds of FIRs since its April 11 launch, official sources reveal that the crackdown has led to the demolition of 37 houses and structures so far, with over 24 of these actions in Kashmir alone.

A demolition of a structure linked to drug proceeds underway in Baramulla district. The J&K administration’s crackdown has led to the demolition of 37 houses and structures so far, with 24 of these actions in Kashmir alone.

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As bulldozer justice becomes part of the drive, questions regarding due process remain unanswered; divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg did not respond to messages enquiring whether legal procedures are being adopted during the demolition of properties belonging to alleged drug peddlers.

Speaking in Srinagar recently, Sinha cited the unprecedented scale of the 21-day period between April 11 and May 2, during which the UT recorded 481 FIRs.

“In this period, 518 drug smugglers and peddlers have been sent to jail, while 24 houses, which were proceeds of crime, were demolished and property worth crores was seized,” Sinha said. He said that Kashmir alone accounted for 26 of the total house attachments and that authorities have recommended the cancellation of more than 300 driving licences to disrupt the drug trade’s logistics.

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{{^usCountry}} Allegations of regional bias {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Allegations of regional bias {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The shift toward property demolition has unified the opposition and even treasury bench voices in protest. J&K health minister Sakina Ittoo pointed to a disparity in how enforcement is handled between the two divisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shift toward property demolition has unified the opposition and even treasury bench voices in protest. J&K health minister Sakina Ittoo pointed to a disparity in how enforcement is handled between the two divisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Being health minister, I know the figures; Jammu has more drug addicts than Kashmir, but houses and properties are being demolished and attached in Kashmir,” Ittoo said. She argued that seizing a father’s property for a son’s alleged crime constitutes “proper discrimination,” emphasising that the focus should remain on rehabilitation and plugging supply channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Being health minister, I know the figures; Jammu has more drug addicts than Kashmir, but houses and properties are being demolished and attached in Kashmir,” Ittoo said. She argued that seizing a father’s property for a son’s alleged crime constitutes “proper discrimination,” emphasising that the focus should remain on rehabilitation and plugging supply channels. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ‘Ban liquor first’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Ban liquor first’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed echoed these sentiments, condemning a demolition in his constituency where the accused had not yet been convicted. He argued that a truly “nasha mukt” UT should start by banning alcohol, which remains openly available—a demand that has triggered a faceoff between Iltija Mufti and chief minister Omar Abdullah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed echoed these sentiments, condemning a demolition in his constituency where the accused had not yet been convicted. He argued that a truly “nasha mukt” UT should start by banning alcohol, which remains openly available—a demand that has triggered a faceoff between Iltija Mufti and chief minister Omar Abdullah. {{/usCountry}}

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Iltija challenged the government’s moral authority to fight drugs while expanding liquor vends, calling it a contradiction. In response, Abdullah defended the administration, highlighting the complexities of revenue and personal liberty, while arguing that the narcotics crisis requires a different enforcement focus than the legal sale of alcohol.

Legal standing, rehab

While PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Para labelled the demolitions without legal orders unacceptable, no affected families have moved to court to seek stay orders as of yet.

On the medical front, Sinha said in Baramulla on Tuesday that more than 44,000 out patient department (OPD) patients have been treated over the past month. “We have received nearly 3,000 calls for tele-counselling and support in the past 31 days,” he said. He maintained that “arrangements are being made in all hospitals” and that the administration is actively “creating rehabilitation facilities across J&K” to meet the growing need.

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