chandigarh news

J&K: Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over command of Chinar Corps

Lt Gen DP Pandey commanded the Chinar Corps in a critical phase when Kashmir was confronted with terrorism and Covid’s second wave
Lieutenant General DP Pandey (right) hands over the command of the Kashmir-based 15 Corps to Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on May 10, 2022 04:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Lieutenant General Amardeep Singh Aujla on Monday took over as General officer Commanding of the strategic Chinar Corps of the India Army from Lt Gen DP Pandey.

Lt Gen Pandey commanded the Corps in a critical phase of 2021, when Kashmir was confronted with the twin challenges of terrorism and the second wave of Covid pandemic.

“The tenure has been defined by an improved security environment prevailing at the Line of Control (LoC), as well as in hinterland. With the civil administration and security forces synergising their efforts to bring normalcy back to Kashmir, terrorism is on a decline with assessed residual terrorist numbers reduced to an all-time low,” a defence spokesperson said.

A dynamic deployment along the LoC integrated with technical intelligence and robust anti-infiltration grid ensured drastically reduced infiltration, the spokesperson said, adding the opportunity afforded by the ceasefire violation agreement resulted in renewed attempts to bring succour to the local population residing along the LoC.

“The approach also included outreach to families, including those of active terrorists, to minimise recruitment and induce surrenders among local terrorists. Various programmes were incorporated to stymie radicalisation and incitement being carried out by ‘White Collar Terrorists’ to misguide and force the youth of Kashmir onto the path of violence. The conflict entrepreneurs were targeted, while simultaneously engaging youth through various initiatives, extending myriad platforms to showcase their talent, ranging from sports to cultural arenas. The efforts have borne fruits, with the terrorists’ number dwindling to an all-time low of 150,” the spokesperson said.

In his farewell message, Lt Gen Pandey complimented all ranks of Chinar Corps for their dedication and hard work. He appreciated JKP, CAPFs, civil administration and community members for their relentless support in the joint effort towards peace and prosperity in J&K.

