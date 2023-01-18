J&K: Magisterial probe ordered into Sidhra encounter

Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe into the encounter that took place in Sidhra area on the outskirts of Jammu city on December 28 last year wherein four terrorists were killed inside a truck.

Jammu assistant commissioner Piyush Dhotra has been appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct the probe into the encounter.

According to the order issued by the additional district magistrate, Dhotra has been directed to conduct a magisterial inquiry and submit the report to the Jammu district magistrate.

The probe has been ordered in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission.

“In order to gather facts of the matter and conduct enquiry in a fair and transparent manner, anyone having any information can come to the office and record his or her statement from Wednesday till January 21,” read the order.

Statements can even be electronically furnished to Dhotra on phone number 78896-15768.

Four terrorists were charred to death in the retaliatory fire of the security forces on December 28 at Sidhra check post.

They were believed to have infiltrated through the International Border in Jammu region.

Seven AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a large quantity of ammunition were also seized from their possession.