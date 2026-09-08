J&K medical interns begin 48-hour hunger strike

Medical interns from 10 government medical colleges and two dental colleges in Jammu and Kashmir began a 48-hour hunger strike on Monday after talks with the state government failed to end their seven-day strike for an enhanced monthly stipend.

Intern doctors hold placards as they observe a hunger strike demanding an increase in their monthly internship stipend, in Srinagar, on Monday. (PTI)

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“Our strike is indefinite. It will not stop until we receive an official order. But now, over a week has passed since the strike began. If the government takes an issue seriously, it doesn’t take this long to issue an order,” a protesting medical intern, Dr Faraz, said.

“No one forced them. Two to three students from each college have come forward to sit on a hunger strike,” he said.

The protesting interns said the government keeps asking for time, but they have already given them three years.

“The recommendation was made in 2023. Even if we assume they only started taking the issue seriously after the strike began, eight days have passed, and there is still no order. So, if they continue to give verbal assurances like ‘we will look into it in a month or two’, the interns are not going to be convinced anymore,” Dr Faraz said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another medical intern, Dr Musharaf, said while there have been some positive developments in the negotiations with the government, no solution has been reached yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another medical intern, Dr Musharaf, said while there have been some positive developments in the negotiations with the government, no solution has been reached yet. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the matter shouldn’t have reached this stage.

“This is a matter of the health department. Until the health department takes a decision, no other department can do anything. Sakina Ittoo has spoken to the medical interns. As far as I know, they have been assured. But what will happen next, you should ask Sakina. I would like this matter to be resolved as soon as possible,” Omar told reporters in Srinagar.

Opposition PDP has alleged that interns are being threatened by the administration over the protest.