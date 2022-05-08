J&K people won’t forgive those who robbed it of special status: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president and former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said no amount of gerrymandering can change ground situation in UT, especially in the backdrop of Delimitation Commission’s report.

Addressing media in Kulgam where he had gone to condole death of his party leader, Abdullah said, “People won’t forgive those who’ve robbed the region of its unique status, prized historical individuality and dignity.”

“The BJP and its proxies will be punished by the people of J&K,” he added.

He said there was anger brewing among people due to the bad policies of the current government.

J&K delimitation report highly objectionable, biased: Oppn

Opposition parties’ ‘United Morcha’ comprising the Congress, the National Conference, and the CPI(M) besides other social organisations have rejected the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission’s report, terming it highly objectionable, biased, and politically motivated at the behest of the BJP.

Leaders of different political parties said the report was a replica of the highly controversial and objectionable draft report.

They said the final report is highly partisan, motivated and against all basic norms of delimitation like contiguity, connectivity, population, physical features and public convenience. The Commission has totally ignored the ground realities and neglected the convenience and aspirations of the people of different areas, they added.

“Only an eyewash of public hearing was conducted without considering the most genuine objections,” they said.

The leaders, including former MP Sheikh Abdul Rehman, J&K Congress spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, and National Conference Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta, said, “The panel did great injustice by clubbing the border areas of Rajouri, Poonch and Anantnag-Kulgam Lok Sabha, and nullified the genuine demand of additional Lok Sabha seat in Jammu region, besides causing great injustice with people in view of the topography, terrain, lack of proper connectivity.”

They have called an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the situation and appealed to all like-minded parties and organisations to raise their voice against the report.