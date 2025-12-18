J&K: PIL on non-compliance of sports code: HC expresses displeasure over no response by govt, badminton body

A division bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh comprising chief justice Arun Palli and justice Rajnesh Oswal, on Wednesday, expressed its displeasure over the non-filing of response by the chief secretary, commissioner secretary, youth services and sports, Badminton Association of India and J&K Badminton Association in a PIL. A division bench of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh comprising chief justice Arun Palli and justice Rajnesh Oswal, on Wednesday, expressed its displeasure over the non-filing of response by the chief secretary, commissioner secretary, youth services and sports, Badminton Association of India and J&K Badminton Association in a PIL. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The PIL titled Bakhtawar Singh and others versus UT of J&K and others highlighted non-implementation of National Development Sports Code of India, 2011, as well as guidelines of J&K Sports Council in various sports associations in J&K including J&K badminton association.

The petitioner has submitted that some office-bearers have hijacked most of the sports associations despite their ineligibilities thereby monopolizing the sports associations for their personal gains.

Advocate SS Ahmed, who appeared for the petitioner, submitted that there was complete mess in the sports associations in J&K as most of the office-bearers have crossed the age of 70 years and some of the office bearers were politicians and in some cases, the office bearers were government officials, who have not obtained NOC from the government of J&K, to head various associations.

After considering the submissions of Advocate SS Ahmed, the division bench expressed its displeasure over the non-serious approach of the respondents.

At this stage, deputy advocate general Dewakar Sharma, who appeared on behalf of commissioner secretary Youth Services and Sports, prayed for a short adjournment to submit a response.

The Division Bench after expressing its displeasure reluctantly granted last opportunity to the appearing advocates for the respondents to file response by or before the next date of hearing, i.e., December 30, failing which the Division Bench directed that appropriate orders shall follow.