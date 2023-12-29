close_game
J&K Police announce 5 lakh reward for info related to killing of ex-SSP

J&K Police announce 5 lakh reward for info related to killing of ex-SSP

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Dec 29, 2023 10:59 PM IST

“Any person who provides any useful information in connection with Mir’s killing will be rewarded with ₹5 lakh in cash,” the police announced in a poster

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a cash reward of 5 lakh for any information in connection with the killing of a retired senior superintendent of police in Baramulla district on Sunday.

The police said the identity of the person who provides information would be kept a secret (HT File)
The 72-year-old retired police officer and local “muezzin”, Mohammad Shafi Mir, was shot dead by terrorists on Sunday morning while he was giving a call for “azaan” from a mosque in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Any person who provides any useful information in connection with Mir’s killing will be rewarded with 5 lakh in cash,” the police announced in a poster.

The police said the identity of the person who provides information would be kept a secret.

The police appealed to the people to approach the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) of Baramulla or the station house officer of Sheeri police station with such information.

