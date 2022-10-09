Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Police conduct searches in Srinagar in terror-related case

J&K Police conduct searches in Srinagar in terror-related case

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 09, 2022 12:42 AM IST

The raids were carried out “to dismantle and disturb the nexus between terrorists and their associates”, a police official said

Special investigation unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducting searches at two houses in Soura and Anchar localities on Saturday. Various incriminating materials were recovered and seized during the exercise (Twitter)
ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar

The special investigation unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday carried out searches at two places in the city in connection with terror cases.

The raids were carried out “to dismantle and disturb the nexus between terrorists and their associates”, a police official said.

“The SIU in its continuous investigation in different ULPA cases, after Pampore and Kulgam, conducted searches in the suspected houses at Sheeraz Colony Ganie Soura and Shalbaf Mohalla Soura,” the official said.

The raids were conducted with the help of the administration and the police station concerned after getting proper search warrants from competent courts, he added.

“During the course of the raids by the SIU, various incriminating materials were recovered and are being investigated. These raids will continue in the future also, for the logical conclusion of all UL(P) A cases,” the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP