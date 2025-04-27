Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

J&K Police intensify anti-terror ops, 175 detained in Anantnag

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 27, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Soon after the attack, police started picking up overground workers, relatives of active militants and suspected persons across J&K, however, many were released after initial investigation.

As the massive search operation is underway to track down terrorists involved in killing of tourists, police has detained 175 suspected persons from Anantnag district.

As the massive search operation is underway to track down terrorists involved in killing of tourists, police has detained 175 suspected persons from Anantnag district. (ANI Grab)
As the massive search operation is underway to track down terrorists involved in killing of tourists, police has detained 175 suspected persons from Anantnag district. (ANI Grab)

Soon after the attack, police started picking up overground workers, relatives of active militants and suspected persons across J&K, however, many were released after initial investigation.

Police spokesman said that in the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident and as part of intensified efforts to curb terrorism and its ecosystem, Anantnag Police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF and other security forces have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the district.

“As part of these operations, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district. Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspected have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities,” he added.

To further enhance security, additional Mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have been established across the district to monitor suspicious movements and ensure public safety. “Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), ambushes, and intensified patrolling have been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas, to flush out any possible terrorist presence and secure the district,” he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / J&K Police intensify anti-terror ops, 175 detained in Anantnag
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On