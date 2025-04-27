J&K Police intensify anti-terror ops, 175 detained in Anantnag

As the massive search operation is underway to track down terrorists involved in killing of tourists, police has detained 175 suspected persons from Anantnag district. As the massive search operation is underway to track down terrorists involved in killing of tourists, police has detained 175 suspected persons from Anantnag district. (ANI Grab)

Soon after the attack, police started picking up overground workers, relatives of active militants and suspected persons across J&K, however, many were released after initial investigation.

Police spokesman said that in the wake of the recent Pahalgam incident and as part of intensified efforts to curb terrorism and its ecosystem, Anantnag Police, in close collaboration with the Army, CRPF and other security forces have launched extensive search and cordon operations across the district.

“As part of these operations, numerous raids were conducted at various locations throughout the district. Day and night search operations are underway with heightened vigilance. So far, around 175 suspected have been detained for questioning to dismantle the support networks aiding terrorist activities,” he added.

To further enhance security, additional Mobile Vehicle Check Points (MVCPs) have been established across the district to monitor suspicious movements and ensure public safety. “Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs), ambushes, and intensified patrolling have been launched, particularly in high-density forest areas, to flush out any possible terrorist presence and secure the district,” he said.