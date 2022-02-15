Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Police launch women safety squads in Srinagar
chandigarh news

J&K Police launch women safety squads in Srinagar

Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, who flagged off these squads, applauded the Srinagar police for the initiative and said it will prevent crimes like a recent acid attack on a woman by acting as a deterrent
Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal and DIG, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar interact with women cops on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Srinagar SSP Rakesh Balwal and DIG, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar interact with women cops on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 08:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched two women’s squads for ensuring the safety and security of women in the city.

The squads will be patrolling around coaching centres, schools, colleges and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar, a police spokesman said.

He said they will also be in touch with administrators of the educational institutions and coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement.

Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, who flagged off these squads, applauded the Srinagar police for the initiative and said it will prevent crimes like a recent acid attack on a woman by acting as a deterrent.

The spokesman said each squad will contain five women police officers or officials. A woman police inspector, Khalida Parveen, has been made overall in-charge of the two squads, he added.

These squads will work in close coordination with PCR vans, jurisdictional police stations and women’s police station, Rambagh, he said.

A dedicated women’s helpline 9596770601 was launched by the Srinagar Police, which is already operational round the clock exclusively for women’s safety-related issues, the spokesman said.

Srinagar police ensure all citizens that crime against women will not be tolerated at all and both preventive and corrective measures in this regard will be vigorously implemented, he said.

A 24-year-old woman suffered burn injuries after acid was thrown at her in Srinagar recently. Three men have been arrested in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out