J&K Police launch women safety squads in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday launched two women’s squads for ensuring the safety and security of women in the city.

The squads will be patrolling around coaching centres, schools, colleges and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar, a police spokesman said.

He said they will also be in touch with administrators of the educational institutions and coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement.

Deputy Inspector General, Central Kashmir Range, Sujit Kumar, who flagged off these squads, applauded the Srinagar police for the initiative and said it will prevent crimes like a recent acid attack on a woman by acting as a deterrent.

The spokesman said each squad will contain five women police officers or officials. A woman police inspector, Khalida Parveen, has been made overall in-charge of the two squads, he added.

These squads will work in close coordination with PCR vans, jurisdictional police stations and women’s police station, Rambagh, he said.

A dedicated women’s helpline 9596770601 was launched by the Srinagar Police, which is already operational round the clock exclusively for women’s safety-related issues, the spokesman said.

Srinagar police ensure all citizens that crime against women will not be tolerated at all and both preventive and corrective measures in this regard will be vigorously implemented, he said.

A 24-year-old woman suffered burn injuries after acid was thrown at her in Srinagar recently. Three men have been arrested in the case.