J&K records 132 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 132 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total cases to 1,28,679 while the death toll stood at 1,981 with no fresh fatalities
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 132 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total cases to 1,28,679 while the death toll stood at 1,981 with no fresh fatalities.

Officials said 104 positive cases, including 19 travellers, were reported from Kashmir division while 28 fresh cases were reported from Jammu division.

Since March 17, Jammu and Kashmir has constantly reported over 100 fresh daily cases with a major portion of them in Kashmir valley. Officials said 1, 25,362 people have recovered in the UT so far taking the recovery rate to 97.42%. There are now 1,336 active cases in the UT. A total of 1,249 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 732 in Jammu.

