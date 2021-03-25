J&K records 195 cases, highest count after January 2

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 195 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest daily count after January 2, taking the total cases to 1,29,031 while the death toll stood at 1,983 with no fresh fatalities.

Officials said as many as 146 positive cases, including 25 travellers had been reported from Kashmir division while 49 cases were reported from Jammu division.

Since March 17, Jammu and Kashmir has reported over 100 fresh cases daily with a major portion of them in Kashmir valley. This year’s highest daily counts in J&K were reported on January 1 (256 cases) and January 2 (244 cases).

With the discharge of 92 more patients from different hospitals, the number of recoveries have reached 1, 25,535, taking the recovery rate to 97.29%.

Active cases in the UT have reached 1,513, for the first time after January 13. The total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 58.30 lakh. Kashmir division has 1,156 active cases, of which 731 are in Srinagar while there are 357 active cases in Jammu division.

A total of 1,251 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 732 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 77 more people tested positive including 23 travellers, while 29 more cases were reported in Baramulla and 16 in Budgam. In Jammu division, 35 cases were recorded in Jammu district.