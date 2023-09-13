J&K: Second terrorist killed as Rajouri encounter enters Day 2

Another terrorist was gunned down by security forces during the ongoing encounter in the remote Narla area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, taking the total number of terrorists killed to two since Tuesday, officials said. Tributes being paid to rifleman Ravi Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty during an encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

“The second terrorist has been killed and the operation is still on,” said additional director general of police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh.

A suspected Pakistani terrorist was killed in the encounter on Tuesday. An army personnel and Kent, a six-year-old female Labrador of the army’s dog unit, also died, while three security personnel were injured in the gunfight. The injured comprise two soldiers and a special police officer.



Despite bad weather, security forces laid a strong cordon around the area, 75km from Rajouri town, throughout the night and extended the search to nearby areas in the morning.

On September 6, security forces had foiled an infiltration bid and killed two terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Mandi area of Poonch district.

A terrorist was killed and a policeman was injured during an encounter in Reasi district’s Chassana area on September 4.

