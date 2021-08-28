Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K sees 166 fresh virus cases
J&K sees 166 fresh virus cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 fresh novel coronavirus infections and one virus-induced fatality on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:32 AM IST
A health worker takes swab sample of a bus driver for Covid test in Jammu on Friday. (PTI)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 166 fresh novel coronavirus infections and one virus-induced fatality on Friday.

There were 122 cases in the Valley, while the Jammu division saw 44 infections. There are now 1,148 cases in the UT. Srinagar has the highest number of active cases at 347, followed by Jammu district with 96 active cases. So far, 3,19,259 people have recovered, taking the recovery rate to 98.31%. The overall cases in J&K have reached 3,24,813 and the death-toll stands at 4,405.

Officials said with 57 cases, Srinagar has the highest number of new infections, followed by 19 in Budgam.

