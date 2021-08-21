Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K sees spike in fresh Covid cases as 159 test positive

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 255 followed by Jammu district with 107 active cases
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:58 AM IST
A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample of a man for Covid test in Jammu on Friday. (ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded a spike after 159 fresh novel coronavirus infections were found. One death related to the disease was reported from Jammu.

There were 123 cases in Kashmir, while the Jammu division saw 36 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 126 with active positive cases reaching 1,141.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 255 followed by Jammu district with 107 active cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,18,409 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.29%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,23,951 and the death toll stands at 4,401.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,143 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 834 deaths.

