J&K: Seven accused chargesheeted in Rs13.8-crore fraud

The Crime Branch on Wednesday produced a charge sheet against seven fraudsters, who had duped people of ₹13.84 crore, said officials.

The fraudsters had floated a financial institution ‘Hablas-e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd’ in Rajouri and had promised the people to double their money within 15 days.

“Economic offences wing of the crime branch charge-sheeted seven fraudsters for swindling Rs13.84 crore from the gullible people belonging to the Pir Panjal area,” said an official spokesperson.

They were booked under sections 420, and120-B of the IPC. A 1160 pages charge-sheet was produced before the court of law for judicial determination after allegations of involvement against the owner and other employees of Hablas-e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd in the commission of fraud were substantiated during the investigation, he added.

The case was initially registered with police station Rajouri on the complaint lodged by Vishal Sudan of Rajouri on allegations of cheating and fraud committed by the Hablas-e-Commerce Pvt. Ltd.

The case being of immense Public Importance was transferred to Crime Branch Jammu for in-depth probe.

During investigation the case was thoroughly examined, recorded statements of the complainants and other important witnesses as well as of the aggrieved people.