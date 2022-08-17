J&K: Several portals floating fake news banned in Ramban
More than six portals allegedly peddling fake news and maligning the image of Jammu and Kashmir government were banned in Ramban district on Tuesday, an official order said.
District magistrate Mussarat Islam ordered the ban after verifying the credentials of their operators from police and information department following large number of complaints from people and public servants regarding harassment by them.
The portals banned included United News Urdu, VD News, News Verse India, Current News of India, News Bureau of India, Today News Line and CHRT News Sangaldan. These were operating without any registration or permission from the competent authority, the order said.
“It is the paramount duty of the district administration to ensure peace and maintenance of law and order within the territorial jurisdiction of district Ramban by preventing operation of illegal news portals peddling fake news and maligning the image of the government,” it said.
“... Whereas, there is every apprehension that if the operations of these fake news portals remain unchecked, the peaceful fabric of the district shall be disturbed...,” Islam said in his order issued under section 144 CrPC.
He said it has become important to prevent the dissemination of fake news in the district by banning the operations of these portals with immediate effect.
“Any person associated with these fake news portals shall be immediately booked under the extant rules governing the subject, if found operating in the district and peddling fake news,” the order said, directing the Ramban SSP to implement it in letter and spirit.
-
Chamba: 13-year-old girl dies, three hurt as high mast light comes crashing down
A 13-year-old girl died while three others sustained injuries when a high mast light being installed at Chaurashi temple complex in Bharmour town of Chamba fell on them, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Pariksha Devi of Bhaderwah in Jammu's Doda. Injured Anjill Singh, his son Advik, and a woman identified as Anita Minhas have been airlifted to Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda.
-
Congress to protest against price rise, unemployment: Alka Lamba
All India Congress Committee spokesperson Alka Lamba on Tuesday said that the Congress party will intensify the stir against soaring inflation and unemployment in the state and organise series of protests across Himachal beginning Wednesday. From August 17 to 23, the block units of the Himachal Pradesh Congress will organise protest “mehangai chaupal” in all the 68 assembly constituencies, villages and markets to discuss the issue of rising prices with the common masses.
-
HP’s pharma units, stockists under task force lens
Pharmaceutical production units, chemist shops and wholesalers across Himachal Pradesh have come under the scanner of anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), with raids conducted on 42 such units in the recent past. The ANTF was constituted by the state police this year, which is being led by ADGP CID SP Singh along with three fields units at Shimla, Kangra and Kullu, functioning under deputy SP rank officers.
-
Delhiwale: Life behind the taste
Rajbir is a bearer of two legacies. One, of a street delicacy with origins that can be traced to Europe. The other is more intimate — the legacy of his life's struggles. This afternoon, passersby are coming to his nankhatai cart intermittently, here in Old Delhi's Turkman Gate. One woman hesitantly enquires about the price. He says, “Dus ke paanch (10 for ₹5).” He left his MP village when he was a child.
-
Piyush Goyal inaugurates tech research lab at IIT Delhi
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that operations research, artificial intelligence, automation, and other techniques can be key pillars for a transformative change to make India a developed country. While inaugurating a public systems lab at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Goyal said that the initiative was expected to be a game-changer at a time when the government was focused on making India a developed country.
