The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested three alleged gangsters associated with the “Khauf Gang” in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested gangsters include Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, son of Arjun Singh, a resident of Dablehar in RS Pura tehsil, who was wanted in several criminal cases.

The arrested gangsters include Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, son of Arjun Singh, a resident of Dablehar in RS Pura tehsil, who was wanted in several criminal cases.

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According to a police statement issued here, Karanjit is an accused in the Sumit Jandial alias Gataru murder case and has also been named in 13 FIRs involving allegations of attempt to murder, assault, rioting, criminal intimidation and possession of illegal weapons.

On January 21, 2025, ahead of Republic Day celebrations, 30-year-old Gataru was killed in a daylight shootout in Jammu City’s Jewel Chowk area.

On February 16 this year, a high alert had been sounded across the Jammu region after two Pakistani nationals and Gugga allegedly opened fire on and assaulted two policemen, injuring them, before escaping from the RS Pura juvenile home in Jammu district.

The Pakistani nationals, who were later caught in Ambala, were identified as Ahsan Anwar and Mohammad Sanaullah.

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{{^usCountry}} The police statement said that during the same operation, SOG Jammu also apprehended two other alleged gang associates from Delhi. They were identified as Naresh Kumar alias “Major,” son of Kamal Kumar, resident of Arnia, and Rahul Kumar alias Sundi, a resident of Makhanpur in Bishnah. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police statement said that during the same operation, SOG Jammu also apprehended two other alleged gang associates from Delhi. They were identified as Naresh Kumar alias “Major,” son of Kamal Kumar, resident of Arnia, and Rahul Kumar alias Sundi, a resident of Makhanpur in Bishnah. {{/usCountry}}

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Naresh is allegedly involved in cases related to violent assault, rioting and illegal possession of weapons. He is stated to be a close associate of Sunil Kumar alias Gokul, who is absconding,

Rahul is facing a case relating to alleged smuggling of narcotics into jail premises and has been booked under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act and the Prisons Act.

Further investigation is underway, and police said more arrests could follow based on the evidence emerging during the investigation.

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