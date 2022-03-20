J&K: Terrorists hurl grenades at 2 CRPF camps, 2 officers injured
Terrorists hurled grenades at two Central Reserve Police Force camps in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, injuring two personnel, police said. The attacks come on a day the paramilitary force held its 83rd Raising Day parade in Jammu, which was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
“At about 8:10 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade on the camp of 178 Battalion of the CRPF at Babapora in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian,” a police official said. He said one CRPF officer was injured in the explosion.
In another incident, terrorists threw a grenade at the camp of 180 Battalion of the CRPF at Nowdal in Tral area of Pulwama in south Kashmir, the official said. He said a CRPF trooper was injured in the explosion.
Militants shoot at carpenter
Meanwhile, militants shot at and injured a carpenter in Pulwama on Saturday night, police said.
The injured, Mohammad Akram, 40, sustained a bullet injury and was rushed to a nearby hospital and then shifted to SMHS Hospital here, an official said. Akram is a native of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and lives at Arihal in Pulwama.