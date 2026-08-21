J&K to get 3rd Vande Bharat train on Jammu-Srinagar rail route

The Indian Railways are all set to introduce the third Vande Bharat train on Jammu-Srinagar route via Udhampur. At present, two Vande Bharat trains shuttle between Jammu and Srinagar.

The Railway ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new VandeBharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar. (HT File)

Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh relayed the information on X. “Good news for Udhampur. In response to a popular public demand of the local population and an earnest request made by us, the Railway ministry has agreed to include Udhampur as a stopover for the third and new VandeBharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar,” he wrote on X. The two Vande Bharat trains were introduced on June 6, 2025, initially running between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar.

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Royal Premier League begins in Pulwama

Srinagar Once a militancy hub, Pulwama is now turning into a haven for cricket as thousands attended the inaugural match of the Royal Premier League. The first day-and-night tournament of south Kashmir had also received a tremendous response in 2025, with more than 20,000 spectators watching the inaugural match at Pulwama town. The second edition of the Royal Premier League Pulwama kicked off with 10 teams. The night cricket under floodlights presented a unique atmosphere for sports lovers, as thousands of young people filled the stands — cheering and celebrating every moment of the match.

Edu minister emphasises wider outreach of scouting across state

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{{^usCountry}} Shimla Education minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday emphasises wider outreach of scouting and guiding across state. Thakur said this during the state council meeting of The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Himachal Pradesh (BSGHP) held on Thursday in Shimla. Thakur said that scouting and guiding plays an important role in developing leadership, discipline, teamwork, self-reliance, social responsibility and a spirit of service among young people. He called for concerted efforts to take the movement to a larger number of students, particularly in universities, colleges and other higher educational institutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shimla Education minister Rohit Thakur on Thursday emphasises wider outreach of scouting and guiding across state. Thakur said this during the state council meeting of The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Himachal Pradesh (BSGHP) held on Thursday in Shimla. Thakur said that scouting and guiding plays an important role in developing leadership, discipline, teamwork, self-reliance, social responsibility and a spirit of service among young people. He called for concerted efforts to take the movement to a larger number of students, particularly in universities, colleges and other higher educational institutions. {{/usCountry}}

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