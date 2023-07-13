J&K turned into ‘open prison’ by Centre: Mehbooba

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that J&K has been turned into an “open prison” by the Central government and nobody is allowed to speak, even some journalists have been booked under UAPA for portraying real picture of the UT.

The Peoples Democratic Party president said that J&K is currently witnessing “peace of a graveyard” (PTI)

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti said that J&K is currently witnessing “peace of a graveyard”. “Here nobody is allowed to speak. Leave common man, even journalists are being threatened and some have been booked under UAPA, because they were showing mirror to the central government.”

Mufti said that large number of youths and other people are currently lodged in jails...”Several of our religious leaders have been put in jail at Jammu and due to heat and their ages, no relief is been given to them.”

The former chief minister said many youths are lodged in outside jails without any trials. “And If someone goes to meet them in the jails of Haryana, Rajasthan etc there they can’t meet them,” she said.

Mehbooba Mufti said that J&K is passing through worst times every day there are raids of the NIA, ED, SIA or SIU. “This is the only development we are witnessing in J&K. Despite these atrocities, the government in the Supreme Court has claimed that after abrogation of Article 370, peace has returned here,” she said.

Mufti that said that recently Cheif Justice of India and 200 judges who where in Kashmir were brought here to witness the “peace of graveyard” by the J&K administration and the government wanted to convey them that everything is fine in J&K. “I hope that these judges who are wise enough must have seen what is happening behind the curtains here. They must have also got an idea about real situation of J&K.”

The former chief minister said that from past four years despite our case is in SC, many laws were introduced in UT, our lands, our jobs and other resources are being looted.

“It’s a law till case is in the court nothing should be done or decision should be taken. Here BJP doing everything to trample the constitution.” Mehbooba hoped that SC will safeguard constitution and the law while hearing the case pertaining to the Article 370.

