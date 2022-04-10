J&K witnessing golden period: L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a golden period as 80 lakh tourists visited the Union Territory in the last few months, a record in the last 15 to 20 years, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here on Saturday.

He also highlighted several initiatives of the government to boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The LG flagged off an event titled ‘Athwas’, a unique partnership between citizens and authorities for the rejuvenation of the Dal Lake. Under the project, de-weeding and dredging of the waterbody will be carried out in collaboration with the citizens. He said the government is planning to clean 3,600 waterbodies across UT this year.

“Several activities are happening (on the tourism front), 3,500 shikaras row the lake each day and I think no activity can be bigger than that. Around 400-500 (tourists) arrive here every day. The number of flights has increased. For some, it is difficult to get a ticket to Srinagar just two-three days before (the travel date). Hotels are booked. We are thinking about having more hotels here,” Sinha said.

He said the Dal Lake has become cleaner and will be restored to its pristine glory soon.

“The people as well as the administration here have vowed to keep clean the Dal Lake, which is the cultural and historical heritage of the city. People from the world over want to visit the lake. The average citizen now feels that the lake has become cleaner than before.

“There are provisions for ₹136 crore in the budget for cleaning the lake. Money had come before as well, but I do not think it was utilised as it is being done now. The lake has become better and the change is visible,” Sinha said.

He added that money has been deposited in the DBT mode into the accounts of those cleaning the lake, which has led to a change in their economic and social lives and also ensured the cleaning of the lake on a war footing.

On the conservation of Wular Lake, Sinha said that a walkway is proposed to be built along the lake which will enhance the beauty of Wular as also help in preventing encroachment along it.

About the Smart City project for Srinagar, he said the administration is working on the need to protect the city’s inheritance and also to provide modern amenities.

Kashmir getting visitors due to CRPF’s good work: Home secretary

Home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Saturday lauded the CRPF personnel for neutralising many hardcore terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and ensuring security due to which tourists were flocking to the Valley.

Bhalla, while officiating as the chief guest at the ‘Valour Day’ event of the country’s largest paramilitary in New Delhi, said while large-scale violence was anticipated in Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) showed good cooperation and contained the violence to “a large extent”.

“The cooperation between Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF has been excellent and that has been beneficial,” he said addressing the troops and officers of the force at a camp in south Delhi.

He said it is due to the “hard work” of the CRPF jawans that many tourists are visiting Kashmir and there is a “sense of security” in the union territory.