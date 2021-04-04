J&K L-G visits hospital to enquire about Farooq Abdullah’s health

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha visited SKIMS hospital on Sunday to enquire after the health of National Conference (NC) president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah, who is undergoing treatment for Covid.

Sinha, who met Farooq’s son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah at the hospital, instructed the doctors to provide the best treatment to the MP. The L-G also offered to shift the senior Abdullah to another facility or hospital for better monitoring and care.

“In Srinagar, I met Omar Abdullah at SKIMS Hospital, Soura. Enquired about Farooq Sahab’s health and instructed the doctors to provide best treatment. I pray for his long and healthy life,” the L-G tweeted.

Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude to Sinha for visiting the hospital and offering to shift his father, and said the NC president is getting the best possible care at the SKIMS.

“Thank you for your visit to enquire after my father @manojsinha_ ji. We are grateful for the offer to shift my father, the doctors & other medical staff at SKIMS Srinagar are amongst the best anywhere & my father is getting the best possible care,” he wrote on Twitter.

The octogenarian tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was kept in home isolation initially, but doctors on Saturday decided to shift him to a hospital for better medical care.

People close to the NC leader said Farooq was ‘immuno-compromised’ because his kidneys had been replaced. In 2014, he underwent a successful kidney transplant after his wife, Molly, donated her kidney.

Besides different terms as a Lok Sabha member, Farooq has been the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir thrice – 1982, 1986 and 1996.

Many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken to twitter to wish Farooq a speedy recovery.

“Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family’s good health @OmarAbdullah,” PM Modi had said in a tweet.