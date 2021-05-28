J&K logs 2,769 fresh Covid infections, 37 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday witnessed 2,769 fresh coronavirus infections and 37 fatalities, taking the overall cases to 2, 81,628 and death toll to 3,739.

As many as 4,352 people were discharged, including 2,592 from Kashmir and 1,760 from Jammu. The overall number of people who have recuperated has reached 2, 35,617, which has improved the recovery rate (83.66%). There are now 42,272 active cases in the Union Territory (UT).

Of the deaths, 24 were reported in Jammu division and 13 in Kashmir. Of the new cases, 1,805 are from Kashmir, 964 from Jammu, and 26 are travellers. Officials said 44,271 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with the overall number of tests reaching 8.4 million.

Financial commissioner health and medical education (H&ME) department, Atal Dulloo said the current trend of Covid cases shows that the virus has spread in villages while earlier it was limited to cities and major towns.

He said to overcome the challenge a training programme has been initiated for master trainers wherein frontline workers at block and village level shall be trained to conduct Covid tests and raise awareness among the masses.

“Under ‘training for master trainers’, frontline workers including anganwadi workers, Asha workers, ANM, sarpanchs, panchs, lumberdars, chowkidars and others will be provided training regarding conducting Covid tests under the supervision of medical officers,” Dulloo said during the inauguration of a programme at JLNM Hospital in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Covid infections have breached all records in the month of May, reaching 1, 05,545, while the month’s fatalities have touched 1,457. The number of patients who have recovered from the disease this month so far is 90,176. The month witnessed the peak of the second wave in the first half and is now seeing plateauing of the cases in the second half.

Officials said with 384 cases, Jammu had the highest number of new infections, followed by 377 in Srinagar district, 260 in Baramulla, 217 in Kupwara and 205 in Anantnag.

Dulloo said that the Covid care centres at Panchayat and block level; primary health centers and sub-centres will help to stop the referral of non-severe Covid patients to tertiary care hospitals. “It will eventually reduce pressure on such hospitals,” he said. Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.13 lakh cases and 1,768 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,013 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 755 deaths.

118-year-old man gets 1st jab in Reasi

An 118-year-old man received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine during an inoculation drive organised by the Reasi district administration on Thursday. After receiving the shot, the centenarian Sher Mohammad of Mahore tehsil, said, “After getting the jab, I feel confident and protected as the vaccine is the biggest shield against the deadly disease.” Asking people to disregard rumours, Mohammad said, “If I can receive the dose at my age, others should not shy away and pay no attention to hearsay,” he said.

JCCI demands relief package for traders dealing with non-essential goods

JAMMU The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Thursday presented the demands of traders dealing with non-essential goods. JCCI president Arun Gupta said the administration had failed to consider the plight of traders dealing with non-essential items as their shops have been shut since the lockdown was announced, rendering them jobless for the last over a month. The organisation has demanded that the traders be given time slots for at least three days a week so that they can earn a livelihood.

Maruti Suzuki to install two oxygen generation plants J&K

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will install two oxygen pressure swing adsorption (PSA) generator plants of 500 litres per minute capacity each in Jammu and Kashmir under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. The plants will be installed in the government medical colleges of each division. Former NC legislator and chairperson Vehicleades Group of Companies Devender Singh Rana conveyed the decision of the company to the lieutenant governor on Wedensday evening.