J&K reports 308 Covid cases, six deaths

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 308 fresh coronavirus disease infections and six deaths on Tuesday.

The active cases in the Union Territory have come down to 4,805. While the Valley contributed 209 cases and four deaths to the daily tally, while the remaining 99 infections and two fatalities were reported in Jammu.

The recovery rate has touched 97.1%. So far, 3,15,298 cases and 4,316 deaths have been reported in J&K.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.22 lakh cases and 1,960 deaths of the total. With 1,133 fatalities, Jammu is leading in virus-induced deaths, followed by Srinagar with 827 casualties.