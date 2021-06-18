J&K’s Covid recovery rate shoots past 95%

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 656 Covid infections while 1,426 patients were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate past 95% after 72 days.

The UT also witnessed 12 deaths with total fatalities climbing to 4,226, while total cases stood at 3,10,017.

There were 466 cases and four deaths in Kashmir while Jammu division saw 190 infections and five fatalities.

Since June 7, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 7 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Thursday was 1,426, including 920 from Kashmir and 506 from Jammu. The active cases dropped to 10,602 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

The overall number of people who recovered reached 2,95,289 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 95.21%. Last time the recovery rate in the UT was above 95% was on April 6.

Health officials said that 50,735 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests crossing 9.35 million.

They said with 112 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections. All other 19 districts had below-100 cases with single-digit cases in five districts.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.2 lakh cases and 1,933 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,118 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 815 deaths.

The month of May was the most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir as the UT logged highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.