J&K’s daily Covid caseload drops to 63

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded one Covid-related death while daily caseload dropped to 63, lowest since March 2.

There were 30 cases in Kashmir along with a single fatality, while the Jammu division saw 33 infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 166 with active positive cases dropping below 1,500 to settle at 1,409.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,14,620 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 98.19 %. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,20,403 and the death toll stands at 4,374.

The officials said that 35,420 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT – lowest number of daily tests in over two months.

87 test positive in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh recorded 87 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the state’s tally to 2,04,887 while the death toll mounted to 3,495 after two patients died of the infection.

Of the new cases, 21 were reported in Mandi, 19 in Shimla, 15 each in Chamba and Kangra, seven in Kullu, three each in Solan and Una, two in Bilaspur and one each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur.

Recoveries reached 2,00,481 after 127 people recuperated while active cases have come down to 893.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 46,226 cases followed by Mandi (27,675), Shimla (25,663), Solan (22,375), Sirmaur (15,359), Hamirpur (14,505), Una (13,404), Bilaspur (12,853), Chamba (11,850), Kullu (9,041), Kinnaur (3,291) and Lahaul-Spiti (2,745).