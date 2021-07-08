Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K’s daily Covid cases remain below 300 for 3rd day in row

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 01:21 AM IST
With 419 patients recovering, the UT’s active caseload dropped to 3,439. The Valley logged 149 cases and one death, while Jammu saw 131 infections and three fatalities. (Representative Image/HT File)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded four Covid-related deaths and 280 fresh infections. The UT’s single-day tally remained below 300 for the third consecutive day.

With 419 patients recovering, the UT’s active caseload dropped to 3,439. The Valley logged 149 cases and one death, while Jammu saw 131 infections and three fatalities.The overall recoveries reached 3,09,973, which has increased the recovery rate to 97.54%. So far, J&K has reported 3,17,761 cumulative cases and 4,349 deaths.

Officials said with 49 cases each, Srinagar and Reasi clocked the highest number of new infections, followed by 36 in Doda. Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.22 lakh cases and 1,967 deaths of the total. At 1,137, Jammu has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Srinagar, which has recorded 830 deaths.

The daily fatalities have been in single digits since June 25.

