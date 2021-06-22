Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
J&K’s daily virus tally lowest in 83 days

The total number of people who have recovered crossed three-lakh mark on Monday to reach 3,00,135, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 96.14%
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 01:34 AM IST
A shepherd man receives a dose of Covid vaccine during a vaccination drive in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Monday. (REUTERS)

Jammu and Kashmir recorded lowest daily cases of Covid in 83 days after 362 fresh infections on Monday while 10 people also lost their lives to the disease.

Last time the UT had witnessed below-400 infections was in the last week of March.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 1,224 with active positive cases dropping to 7,759 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

The total number of people who have recovered crossed three-lakh mark on Monday to reach 3,00,135, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 96.14%.

There were 261 cases and seven deaths in the Valley. The Jammu division saw 101 infections and three fatalities.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,12,156 and the death toll has hit 4,262.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.21 lakh cases and 1,944 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,124 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 820 deaths.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 07 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir recording the highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.

