J&K’s Pahalgam shivers at -4.3°C

Tourist resort of Pahalgam was the coldest place in Kashmir and the resort witnessed coldest night of this winter as temperature dropped to minus 4.3 °C. MeT office has predicted further drop in the night temperature in coming few days.

Tourist resorts of Pahalgam and Gulmarg with minus 4.3°C and - 2.3°C were the coldest places in Kashmir. The MeT office in daily bulletin said Srinagar registered -1.4 °C on Monday night. Jammu recorded a minimum of 9.9 °C previous night. Leh in Ladakh recorded minus 10 °C.

MeT office has predicted cold nights for next four to five days, the officers said that fresh Western Disturbance could hit J&K next week which could bring rain and snow in the region.

Meanwhile, officials said historical Mughal Road was closed after avalanche hit the road in the afternoon. The efforts are underway to clear the road from avalanche.