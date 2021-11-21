Job fraud: Two Chandigarh men duped

Two men from Ram Darbar, Chandigarh, were duped on the pretext of being provided jobs

In the first case, Narinder Singh stated in his complaint that he met a person through Facebook and between August 13 and August 18, paid ₹70,000 to get a job in State Bank of India. Later, he realised that he had been duped and filed a complaint.

Krishan Mohan Jha of Ram Darbar was also duped of ₹9,968 by an unknown caller who had sent him a link to provide him a job at Wipro on July 7 this year.

Cheating cases were registered in both incidents. No arrests have been made yet.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Man arrested for stealing mobile phone

Police have arrested a 24-year-old labourer for stealing a mobile phone from a shopkeeper in Kajheri village on Friday. The accused has been identified as Charan Das alias Charna of Kharar. The complainant, Sakil Mohammad of Kajheri, said that Charan stole his phone when he had come to his shop. A theft case has been registered and Das was sent to judicial custody.

2 vehicles broken into, belongings stolen

Two vehicles were broken into and their belongings were stolen. On Friday, near the Sector 8 gurdwara, ₹8,000 and a pair of gold earrings were stolen from one Manpreet Singh from Nayagaon’s car after the left side window was broken. Also, on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, one Varinderpal Singh’s car was broken into in Sector 21 and documents and his wallet containing ₹1,000 were stolen. Theft cases were registered for both incidents.

Woman robbed at gunpoint in Industrial Area

A woman in her 20s was robbed at gunpoint near Mango Garden in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Thursday. In her complaint, Aprajita Sen, who works at a cosmetics shop in Elante Mall, was going home around 8.30pm, when an unknown person robbed her of her gold chain and silver ring before escaping on foot. Police have however expressed doubts over this testimony, as the robber did not take her mobile phone and wallet. A robbery case has been registered.

