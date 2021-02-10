‘Join the Congress social media’ campaign launched in Haryana

Haryana Congress in-charge Vivek Bansal and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kumari Selja on Tuesday launched the “join Congress social media campaign” under which the party plans to create five lakh social media warriors across the country.

According to the HPCC chief, the goal of this campaign is to form a team of 1,000 social media warriors from each Lok Sabha constituency. She said at least 10,000 warriors from all over Haryana will be linked with this campaign.

Under this campaign, youth will be made aware of the freedom struggle and glorious history, besides highlighting the anti-people policies of the BJP government, Vivek Bansal, in charge of HPCC affairs said in a news conference.

He said the farmers of the country are agitating for their legitimate demands, but instead of listening to them, the BJP government is levelling unreasonable allegations on the farmers, which is not a good message for India’s clean and meaningful democracy.

The Haryana in-charge of the Congress said the farmers have been sitting on the borders of Delhi for more than two months for their rights against the black laws, but instead of finding a solution, the government has been adopting all tricks to suppress the movement.

HPCC chief Kumari Selja said that on Tuesday, the Congress party launched a campaign ‘join Congress social media’ to raise the voice of the people. Under this campaign, young and talented people with the ideology of the Congress party will get an opportunity to join the Congress social media.

“This campaign is to strengthen the voice of the country,” said Selja.