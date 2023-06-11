Joint security meet held to ensure successful Amarnath Yatra

Ahead of annual Amarnath Yatra, a joint security conference of security forces and top officials of civil administration was held on Saturday with an aim to increase synergy, interaction and coordination between various agencies for the success of the pilgrimage.

The 62-day yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine is scheduled to start from July 1. (ANI File Photo)

The 62-days long yatra to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine is scheduled to start from July 1 from two routes — the traditional 48-km Nunwan route in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam and the 14-km Baltal route in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal.

“Detailed briefing and discussions provided an opportunity for deliberations on important issues of mutual interest impacting the security of the Yatra. All officials stressed the need for harmonious functioning of the government agencies to make the event successful,” defense spokesman said in a statement released after the meeting.

He said that in view of the prevailing internal security situation, an overview of the security was also undertaken to ensure complete synergy between all security agencies and the civil administration for a coordinated effort towards the achievement of the laid down goals for a smooth and incident free Yatra.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah had also chaired a security review meeting for sucessful yatra in New Delhi. The meeting besides top officials was also attended by J&K’s lieutenant govener Manoj Sinha. The routes leading towards yatra from Ganderbal Baltal and Pahalgam Anantnag will be ready June 15. Last year 3.65 lakh yatris visited the holy cave and this year officials are hopeful the figure could cross five lakhs.

Holding 62-day Yatra shows admn’s confidence : Jitendra Singh

UDHAMPUR Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday said the duration of 62 days for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra shows the confidence of Jammu and Kashmir administration as a large number of devotees are expected to join the annual pilgrimage in an improved security scenario. The yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave in south Kashmir Himalayas is scheduled to commence on July 1 from the twin tracks - traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and 14 km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

