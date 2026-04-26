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Jolt for Congress as former Panchkula mayor Upinder Ahluwalia joins BJP

Ahluwalia, who served as the Panchkula mayor from 2013-18, said she was dissatisfied with the grand old party’s working and felt she could not continue serving the people effectively while remaining in it. She had submitted her resignation to Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh on Friday.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 06:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Just weeks before the municipal corporation elections, former Panchkula mayor Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, dealing a major blow to the Congress party.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and state BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli (extreme right) welcoming Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia into the saffron fold in Panchkula on Saturday. (SANT ARORA/HT)

Ahluwalia, who served as the Panchkula mayor from 2013-18, said she was dissatisfied with the grand old party’s working and felt she could not continue serving the people effectively while remaining in it. She had submitted her resignation to Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Rao Narender Singh on Friday.

Ahluwalia, who lost the 2020 mayoral elections by a margin of 2,047 votes, further accused senior Congress leader and Panchkula MLA Chander Mohan of working against her.

In her two-page reply to a show-cause notice issued to her on April 4, 2026, she alleged that Chander Mohan had worked against her in the 2020 mayoral elections, 2008 councillor polls, 2000 zila parishad elections and 1995 Panchayat Samiti chairman polls.

She claimed that after the 2020 debacle, she had even raised the matter with the then Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja, but no action was taken.

Chauhan further said Upinder Kaur was a strong leader of the Congress and her departure will certainly cause some loss.

Meanwhile, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini welcomed her into the saffron fold, saying, “We warmly welcome experienced and honest leaders like Upinder ji to the BJP family. She will receive full respect, and we will work together to serve Panchkula’s people.”

Donning the saffron sash, Ahluwalia said, “I am inspired by Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Nayab Singh Saini.”

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jolt for Congress as former Panchkula mayor Upinder Ahluwalia joins BJP
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Jolt for Congress as former Panchkula mayor Upinder Ahluwalia joins BJP
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