JP Nadda to address rally at GLADA ground in Ludhiana today
chandigarh news

JP Nadda to address rally at GLADA ground in Ludhiana today

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma and other officials inspecting the venue where BJP national chief JP Nadda will address a rally on Friday. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Published on May 14, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

BJP national president JP Nadda, who will be on a one-day visit to Ludhiana on Saturday, will conduct a meeting with the party’s state office-bearers, core group, district presidents and candidates of the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

He will hold a meeting with the industrialists of the city and address a rally at GLADA ground on Chandigarh Road in the evening. State BJP president Ashwani Sharma visited the rally venue to check the arrangements on Friday.

Ahead of Nadda’s visit, local BJP leaders have gone all out to make their presence felt. Posters of Bikram Singh Sidhu are dotting key locations on unipoles and life-size cut-outs of Gurdev Sharma Debi are conspicuous at Aarti Chowk.

On Ferozepur Road – starting from Jagraon Bridge to Aarti Chowk- BJP workers have put up party flags and hoarding on dividers.

