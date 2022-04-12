Judicial custody for PTC MD in sexual harassment case

A Mohali court on Monday sent PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan to judicial custody in connection with sexual harassment charges levelled by a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant.

The police urged the court to extend the remand by three more days, saying that they needed more time to dig deep in the case, but the court refused and ordered for judicial remand.

On April 6, the Punjab Police arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that she was harassed by a staffer in a room that he bolted from inside during the show.

Meanwhile, the counsel for the MD has applied for bail. The hearing has been fixed for April 12.

DSP (headquarters), Manvir Singh Bajwa, who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) in the case, said, “We are conducting raids at various hideouts of other accused and are hopeful of arresting them soon.”

On March 17, the Mohali police registered a case against Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, and Niharika Jain, assistant director, Miss PTC contest 2022-23, Rabinder Narayan, MD, PTC channel, Bhupinder Singh, MD, Hotel JD Residency, Lakshman producer and 25 unknown persons.

The victim had alleged that all participants had auditioned at the PTC office, Industrial Area 138, Phase 8-B, Mohali.

On being selected, she was called on March 10 this year to participate in the pageant.

Arrangements for the girls’ stay were made at JD residency, Phase-5, Mohali.