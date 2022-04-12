Judicial custody for PTC MD in sexual harassment case
A Mohali court on Monday sent PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan to judicial custody in connection with sexual harassment charges levelled by a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant.
The police urged the court to extend the remand by three more days, saying that they needed more time to dig deep in the case, but the court refused and ordered for judicial remand.
On April 6, the Punjab Police arrested PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan on the complaint of a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant that she was harassed by a staffer in a room that he bolted from inside during the show.
Meanwhile, the counsel for the MD has applied for bail. The hearing has been fixed for April 12.
DSP (headquarters), Manvir Singh Bajwa, who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) in the case, said, “We are conducting raids at various hideouts of other accused and are hopeful of arresting them soon.”
On March 17, the Mohali police registered a case against Nancy Ghuman, director, Miss Punjaban 2022-23, and Niharika Jain, assistant director, Miss PTC contest 2022-23, Rabinder Narayan, MD, PTC channel, Bhupinder Singh, MD, Hotel JD Residency, Lakshman producer and 25 unknown persons.
The victim had alleged that all participants had auditioned at the PTC office, Industrial Area 138, Phase 8-B, Mohali.
On being selected, she was called on March 10 this year to participate in the pageant.
Arrangements for the girls’ stay were made at JD residency, Phase-5, Mohali.
Goa Congress mulls ‘shadow cabinet’ to take on BJP govt
The new state chief of the Congress in Goa, Amit Patkar, on Monday said that the party should set up a 'shadow cabinet' to be an effective opposition and to keep up the pressure on the Bharatiya Janata Party government. Patkar was formally handed charge as state Congress president in the presence of party's senior observer P Chidambaram, desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and others in Panaji on Monday.
No plans for bonus on wheat, says Haryana agriculture minister
Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the government does not have any plan to provide bonus on wheat. He said results of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh polls have exposed the so-called jathedars (leaders of farm unions) as farmers have rejected them. “Samyukta Kisan Morcha should not raise its issues in Haryana as the state government is already providing best facilities to its farmers and many schemes have been started for their welfare,” he added.
RTI reply: Haryana spends ₹29.51 crore annually on 275 ex-MLAs’ pension
As per the list, Congress' senior leader and seven-times MLA Capt Ajay Singh Yadav is drawing the highest pension of ₹2.38 lakh per month, followed by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's ₹2.22 lakh. Even former chief minister late Bhajan Lal's widow, Jasma Devi is getting a family pension of ₹99,619 besides ₹61,800 she is getting for being an ex-MLA.
EIB team visits Agra Metro Rail Project
A six-member team from European Investment Bank visited the Agra Metro Rail Project and inspected various feasibility aspects of the project, on Monday. The Agra Metro Project is partly funded by the EIB. The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project, a press statement issued by the public relations office of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation read.
O2 cylinders: Once stocked for emergency, now being returned to plants
During Coronavirus's deadly second wave people were desperate for the oxygen cylinders. As the third wave set in, they stocked oxygen cylinders at home in large numbers in order to pre-empt the horrors they witnessed during the second wave. According to plant owners, before the second wave, gas plants were supplying 35,000 cylinders of different sizes to hospitals and nursing homes. Some 10,000 cylinders were added when the oxygen demand skyrocketed during the second wave.
