Judicial custody of Channi’s nephew extended for 14 days in illegal sand mining case

: The special PMLA court here on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew for 14 more days in the illegal sand mining case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The special PMLA judge Rupinderjit Chahal fixed the next hearing on April 20 in the matter.

The enforcement directorate (ED) had filed a charge-sheet against Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh alias Honey and his aide Kudratdeep Singh in the case under charges of money laundering at the special PMLA court here.

The ED has filed the charge-sheet under section 3 (offence of money-laundering), 4 (punishment for money-laundering), 44 (offences triable by special courts) and 45 (offences to be cognizable and non-bailable), of prevention of money laundering act, 2002 against Honey and Kudratdeep on March 31.

Honey was arrested on February 4 in the illegal sand mining case by the enforcement directorate after the federal agency had recovered nearly ₹10 crores from his premises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}