Judokas add two medals Chandigarh’s Khelo India Youth Games tally

City-based judokas posted gritty wins on the eighth day of Khelo India Youth Games, currently underway in Panchkula, to add to the contingent’s medal tally.

Fardeen clinched bronze in the -73kg category, ousting Dev Kadian of Gujarat. The 18-year-old forced his opponent into producing three penalties, which in turn handed him a win in the last 40 seconds.

This bronze followed a silver medal bagged by Himanshu, who reached the summit clash in the -55kg category on June 10.

Speaking of the performance sports complex, Sector 34, judo head coach Vivek Thakur said, “It is only his second national tournament, even in the junior cadet nationals in November, he came third.”

One of five children being raised by a single father, Fardeen comes from a humble household in Daddu Majra. His father, a hawker, devoted his entire earnings towards his son’s development. The sports department and Amateur Judo Association of Chandigarh has since come on board in providing financial assistance, kits and equipment for the youngster.

Fardeen showcased an aggressive approach from the start, trying to pin and choke his opponent, only later changing his tactics to force his opponent into penalties.

“I was aiming for gold this time but have to settle for bronze, although I am happy but I will do better next time,” Fardeen said after securing the medal.

With a total of 11 medals, Chandigarh is sitting on the 13th position with three gold, three silver and five bronze medals.